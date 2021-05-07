63rd annual Art Fair on the Square tentatively scheduled for September

Downtown Madison's Art Fair on the Square is just about ready to make a comeback this year with tentative dates set for September.

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art announced Friday the event's 63rd annual gathering has been tentatively scheduled to Sept. 25 and 26. The 62nd fair ended up being an online event after its in-person plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Facebook post from the museum said, "As long as public health and local officials gives us the green light, we'll see you this fall! Stay tuned for details."

Art Fair on the Square is the museum's largest annual fundraiser that typically draws in crowds around 200,000 people and 500 artists looking to display their work for sale on Capitol Square. The event raises roughly $350,000 for the museum, which is about 14% of the private nonprofit's budget. Last year, fair-goers were asked to donate to the museum online.