6 Ways to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Madison

BalletFolklorico (copy)

Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz performs in 2019.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture and contributions of the Hispanic community across the country.

Events honoring Hispanic heritage started Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 15. Here are six events that honor the rich history and culture of Madison’s Hispanic community.

Thursday

Free Family Night: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.

Lobby of Madison Children's Museum (copy)

Madison Children's Museum lobby 

Attendees can look forward to live Latin jazz music, dance performances and various crafts.

More information: Madisonchildrensmuseum.org

Unidos! Happy Hour

When: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Madison's, 119 King St.

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce and Mundo Esperanza are co-hosting a happy hour community event.

Oct. 6

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Madison College Goodman South Campus

The event is sponsored by Madison College’s Department of Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement. Attendees can expect food and mariachi music.

More information: madison.shortcm.li/heritage1

Oct. 8, 15 and 22

The Madison Public Library is hosting a series of story times in Spanish as part of its Latinx Heritage Month celebration.

When: 10:30 a.m.

MEADOWRIDGE LIBRARY (copy)

The Meadowridge Library in Madison

Where: Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road

More information: madisonpubliclibrary.org/engagement/hispanic-heritage

Oct. 14

Herencia Hispana

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Monona Terrace 

Monona Terrace Aerial 2-07152022150229 (copy)

Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

WLMV, Madison’s only Spanish-speaking radio station, is hosting a luncheon in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at Monona Terrace.

More information: www.lamovidaradio.com/event/

A Night with Yesika Salgado

When: 6 p.m.

Where: The Sett, Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.

UW-Madison is hosting Yesika Salgado as a keynote speaker for its Latinx Heritage Month programming. Salgado is a renowned Los Angeles-based Salvadoran poet and body-positive advocate who frequently writes about her family, her culture and her city.

More information: madison.shortcm.li/heritage2

