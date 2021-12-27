 Skip to main content
5 people displaced in Janesville house fire that did $140,000 damage, authorities say
Five people were displaced in a house fire in Janesville that did $140,000 damage, but caused no injuries, authorities reported.

The Janesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 808 W. Holmes St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday and arriving fire crews found the back side of the two-story home engulfed in flames, and fire throughout the attic, Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said in a statement.

Janesville police officers and firefighters evacuated the home and rescued four cats. No one was injured, but five people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting two people, Bomkamp said.

A resident reported that he reset an electrical breaker several times before smelling smoke, Bomkamp said.

