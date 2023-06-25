The Wisconsin State Journal is honoring five people over the age of 65 who have dedicated much of their time to enriching the lives of others.
These Madisonians have started food pantries, helped students get high school degrees, made music and poetry accessible to all, assisted veterans and provided clothes to children.
Readers nominated Madison-area residents, and a panel of State Journal staff and representatives of AARP Wisconsin chose the honorees from dozens of worthy nominations.
The 5 Over 65 program is sponsored by AARP Wisconsin, Capitol Lakes, Quartz and Vista West, A Capri Community Property.
Read about the inspiring, selfless acts of the 5 Over 65 honorees:
For decades, Andy Czerkas has tried to make sure no one goes hungry.
"Sooner or later we should really get it down pat that we should do unto others as we'd like others to do unto us," Bernie Hartwig said.
Latimer will enter his 43rd year with the Capitol City Band when it kicks off its 55th season on June 29, just two days after Latimer's 89th birthday.
"I just like helping other people," Marks said. "I've always been a people person. If I can help them, if it means just reading a story to them, or just sitting and visiting and listening to them talk, I enjoy doing that."
At 67 years old, Oscar Mireles has made a name for himself as an educator, mentor, professional poet, and activist.