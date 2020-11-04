 Skip to main content
5 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, bringing DOC's total to 10 deaths
5 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, bringing DOC's total to 10 deaths

New Lisbon Correctional Institution

New Lisbon Correctional is among the many Wisconsin prisons that have seen COVID-19 outbreaks. The state Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that 10 inmates have died from COVID-19. 

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star-Times

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Wisconsin prison system, the state Department of Corrections has reported that five more prisoners have died, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related inmate deaths to 10. 

In all, 4,925 inmates have been infected since the pandemic began, including 176 new cases among inmates Wednesday, according to DOC's data dashboard. Nearly 1,000 new cases have been added within the last week. 

Several active outbreaks, totaling 1,772 active cases among inmates across multiple prisons, were also reported Wednesday. Among staff, 211 DOC employees had active cases. 

DOC announced the five new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The other five had been announced Friday. 

DOC reports the deaths when a local medical examiner or coroner has confirmed that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death. More prisoners may have died from COVID-19, but they won't be added to DOC's data dashboard until the medical examiner confirms it. 

DOC does not disclose which prisons the deaths happened in, but the State Journal previously confirmed that four of the deaths happened in three prisons: Dodge Correctional Institution, Green Bay Correctional Institution and Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. 

Five prisons had COVID-19 outbreaks totaling more than 100 active cases among inmates Wednesday: Waupun Correctional Institution with 395 cases; Redgranite Correctional Institution with 297; Stanley Correctional Institution with 241; Jackson Correctional Institution with 194; and Dodge Correctional Institution with 169. The case counts are similar to what DOC reported Monday for the outbreaks. 

Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution have also seen major outbreaks over the past few months — a total of 872 and 669 cases, respectively — but the active case counts at the prisons have been coming down.

Prisons with smaller active case counts Monday included Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 73 active COVID-19 cases among inmates; Winnebago Correctional Center with 64; Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility with 59; Green Bay Correctional Institution with 58; Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 57; Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 38; and New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 31. 

DOC’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and for exposed inmates to be quarantined.

Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news

