5 Madison beaches closed because of bacteria or algae blooms

All but five of Madison’s public beaches are open for swimming this weekend with partly sunny skies predicted, but there's also a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the weather forecast.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reports 17 area beaches tested this week for bacteria and algae blooms are safe for swimming, and water temperatures ranged from 72 to 79 degrees.

Esther, Frost Woods, Maple Bluff, McDaniel Park and Vilas are closed due to high levels of bacteria or blue-green algae found Thursday. The beaches will be reopened once waters are deemed safe.

Blue-green algae can cause illness if swallowed or inhaled in water droplets, or irritation if rubbed on the skin under clothing,” according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Lake users should always shower after encountering any surface water, which may contain other potentially harmful bacteria and viruses.

The National Weather Service expects the high Friday will 82 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and a 60% chance of rain on Sunday.