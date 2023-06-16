The Madison-based nonprofit Mundo Esperanza (World Hope) will escort five local Ho-Chunk Nation members to Cusco, Peru, as part of an international cultural exchange experience Friday.

Mundo Esperanza was founded in 2021 to promote greater awareness of Indigenous communities and sponsor the Madison Cusco Sister City partnership. In January of 2022, Madison and Cusco became official sister cities.

“This is the trip of a generation,” said Vic Villacrez, president of Mundo Esperanza. “Indigenous culture is so prevalent in Cusco, and we wanted to share that with our Indigenous Ho-Chunk friends.”

The five local Ho-Chunk travelers are Ho-Chunk tribal historic preservation officer Bill Quackenbush, first Ho-Chunk Nation president JoAnn Jones, tribal elder Linda Hopinkah, Ho-Chunk gaming manager Kyla Beard and tribal veterans’ services officer Randall Blackdeer.

Villacrez, who is a descendant of the Andean people, will lead the trip alongside Rene Heiden, co-founder and vice president of Mundo Esperanza. While Villacrez has been leading trips to Cusco since 1999, this will be the first trip that he has led that is focused on cultural restoration and has been offered solely to Ho-Chunk community members.

Along with individual sponsors, the trip is financially supported by the city of Madison, Old National Bank, Graef Engineering, and the UW-Madison Department of Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies.

During the three-day trip, the travelers will meet and exchange information with Peruvian Q’ero elders, an Indigenous community of the high Andes.

Over the three days, the travelers will tour a remote farming village, celebrate the Andean New Year with a trip to Peru’s Sacred Valley and be honored guests at a 500-year-old sun festival called “Inti Raymi.”

“As guests, they will witness one of the largest Indigenous ceremonies in this hemisphere, the Inti Raymi, which happens on the evening of the New Year and it is the festival of the sun,” Villacrez said.

As one of the Ho-Chunk members headed to Peru, Quackenbush is looking forward to not just exploring South America, but to the opportunity for the experience to inform his work as a tribal historic preservation officer.

“I was curious to see what type of cultural awareness an Indigenous group from South America had and how we could possibly share or network collaboratively to enhance some of our preservation programs that we incorporate within our tribal system here in Wisconsin,” Quackenbush said of his decision to join the trip. “We’re really grateful for Victor and Rene for reaching out to us and asking us to go.”

While there is not a specific date set yet, Mundo Esperanza plans to arrange a trip for some Q’ero elders to visit the Madison area and connect with the broader Ho-Chunk community. With these two trips, the hope is that two different communities with very different cultural practices and backgrounds can connect and learn from one another.

“We went through a variety of social change within our ancestral areas here within the last four or five hundred years and we managed to weather it all,” Quackenbush said. “We’re looking forward to hosting them and sharing our culture and some of the processes that we had to create in order to ensure that we remain a vibrant tribe within the state of Wisconsin.”