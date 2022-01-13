$5,000+ raised for surgery for puppy that was abandoned, likely hit by car

A puppy who couldn't use his back legs after likely getting hit by a car was able to get surgery Thursday because of a fundraising effort, the Dane County Humane Society said.
On Wednesday, the humane society asked the public to help it raise $5,000 so a 4-month-old puppy, named Farley, could get surgery to help his legs. By Thursday, the humane society had exceeded that fundraising goal. The extra funds will go toward medical care for other animals.
"We are so touched by the compassion of our community who came together to rally around this puppy in need," humane society spokesperson Amy Good said. "Thank you to everyone who donated to help Farley get his surgery and all of the follow-up care he needs to recover from his injuries."
Farley, a pit bull mix, was found lying on the side of Buckeye Road Jan. 6. The humane society said he sustained trauma to his mouth and nose, as well as both his back legs.
A veterinarian performed emergency surgery to fix the mouth injuries, which had caused the bone and tooth roots of his upper jaw to be exposed. But the leg injuries need more extensive surgery, the humane society said. Farley had fractures to the growth plates of both femurs on his hind legs, preventing him from walking with those. He also couldn't bend his knees.
During surgery, an orthopedic veterinary specialist was able to bring Farley's bone pieces together and put his legs in casts, the humane society said. The fractures had split his bones into four pieces on the right leg and three on the left.
Farley will need physical therapy to maintain mobility in his joints, but the surgery was successful, Madison Veterinary Specialists said.
"He is resting comfortably," the humane society said Thursday evening.