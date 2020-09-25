4th annual Cap Times Idea Fest goes online over 2 weeks

Joining a growing list of firsts amid a pandemic, this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest will take place online over a two-week period with a heavy focus on different aspects of COVID-19’s impact.
Now in its fourth year, Idea Fest will feature some 60 speakers in more than 25 sessions starting Saturday and continuing through Oct. 10.
Most of the sessions will be prerecorded and posted online to the event website, captimesideafest.com, and The Capital Times’ YouTube channel regularly throughout the two weeks. A few of the sessions will be live via Zoom for members only, including a conversation on the state of journalism with staff and a Q&A with the authors of “The Lifespan of a Fact.”
The Capital Times’ Managing Editor Chris Murphy said having Idea Fest spread out over two weeks “makes it better in a lot of ways” as sessions will be uploaded individually and attendees won’t miss out on anything because they are not available at a given time.
Questions for speakers or about Idea Fest can be emailed to captimesideafest@gmail.com.
The conversations around COVID-19 will include looking at how the restaurant industry has transformed, community testing, the future of retail, and schools.
In addition to the pandemic, Idea Fest will take on other major themes of the year such as policing, local politics and the upcoming presidential election.
Paul Fanlund, editor and publisher of The Capital Times, said the questions around COVID-19 and racial reckoning are the “greatest strength” of this year’s program.
Speakers include U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, Gov. Tony Evers, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
Washington Post Associate Editor David Maraniss, a Madison native who usually returns to the city for the summer, has been a part of Idea Fest since its inception in 2017. Though he will miss “the electricity of a live audience,” Maraniss said, the online format provides people with more access to the event.
“The thing I like about the program this year is that it deals with universal important issues, but it brings it home to people in Wisconsin and in Madison,” he said. “I like the way it connects everything, the issues of the moment in this world — the key ones being how we deal with demographic change and racism and threats on democracy in this COVID world — and connecting all those to the state and Madison.”
Chef and restaurant owner Francesca Hong, who recently won the Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 76th Assembly District, said she is “grateful for the opportunity” to participate in this year’s Idea Fest. She will be part of sessions on the restaurant industry amid COVID-19 and on politics and governing with U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee.
“There are a lot of important conversations to be had that are critical right now, so I’m happy they’re continuing with the festival,” Hong said.
Moving Idea Fest online is also an opportunity to be more inclusive in terms of speakers, Hong said, because people become more accessible when everyone is participating remotely.
“I think there was more of an effort to make sure we had more diverse groups of panelists and representation was at the forefront,” she said. “It’s just important to recognize policy starts with inclusive conversation. To me, that’s what Idea Fest is about, and I hope they continue that even after COVID times.”
