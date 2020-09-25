4th annual Cap Times Idea Fest goes online over 2 weeks

The conversations around COVID-19 will include looking at how the restaurant industry has transformed, community testing, the future of retail, and schools.

In addition to the pandemic, Idea Fest will take on other major themes of the year such as policing, local politics and the upcoming presidential election.

Paul Fanlund, editor and publisher of The Capital Times, said the questions around COVID-19 and racial reckoning are the “greatest strength” of this year’s program.

Speakers include U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, Gov. Tony Evers, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

Washington Post Associate Editor David Maraniss, a Madison native who usually returns to the city for the summer, has been a part of Idea Fest since its inception in 2017. Though he will miss “the electricity of a live audience,” Maraniss said, the online format provides people with more access to the event.