48-hour invention contest challenges Madisonians to think fast

The top two finishers will compete for $10,000 at the national competition in March 2022.

To protect the intellectual property rights of the inventors, the competitions are closed to the public, and competition results may be kept secret for up to a month. Those who’d like a view inside the Madison event can check out a highlight reel set to be released on YouTube next month or look for the 30-minute episode on social media. The show’s fifth season, which will be filmed at the national competition in March, is slated to air on PBS in fall 2022.

Madison makers step up

As soon as they receive their instructions, the eight teams take their places at tables scattered throughout The Bodgery, a 22,000-square-foot community workshop located in the machine shop of the former Oscar Mayer plant. Teams range from two to four members, all each dressed in color-coded T-shirts emblazoned with their team name. Some scrawl or sketch on portable easels; others listen attentively to each other as they discuss where and how they’d most like their games to be played.