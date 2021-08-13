48-hour invention contest challenges Madisonians to think fast

It was 11:38 a.m. Thursday when the two dozen innovation enthusiasts huddled in Madison makerspace The Bodgery to receive their mission: Create a new game designed for backyards or tailgates.
It's up to them whether to design a brand new game or improve on an existing game. Either way, they’ll need to make the game small enough to fit in a standard backpack, light enough to be carried for miles without complaint, and with a price tag of $49 to $99.
And they’ll need a competition-ready prototype within 48 hours.
This is Make48, a 48-hour innovation race and documentary series launched in 2015 by a group of inventors and product developers in Kansas City, Missouri, who wanted to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating a new product.
“A lot of people just do not understand,” said Tom Gray, CEO and co-founder of Make48, who also runs a company that helps inventors license products and bring them to market. “They think they know because they hear stories of people making quick millions and all that, which is not obviously accurate.”
Judges are selected by the local event sponsor, Blue Mounds-based 3D printing company Midwest Prototyping, which will give the winning team $2,000 for the right to license their product. The sponsor can also choose to license additional teams’ designs by paying them the same $2,000 fee.
The top two finishers will compete for $10,000 at the national competition in March 2022.
To protect the intellectual property rights of the inventors, the competitions are closed to the public, and competition results may be kept secret for up to a month. Those who’d like a view inside the Madison event can check out a highlight reel set to be released on YouTube next month or look for the 30-minute episode on social media. The show’s fifth season, which will be filmed at the national competition in March, is slated to air on PBS in fall 2022.
Madison makers step up
As soon as they receive their instructions, the eight teams take their places at tables scattered throughout The Bodgery, a 22,000-square-foot community workshop located in the machine shop of the former Oscar Mayer plant. Teams range from two to four members, all each dressed in color-coded T-shirts emblazoned with their team name. Some scrawl or sketch on portable easels; others listen attentively to each other as they discuss where and how they’d most like their games to be played.
At the back of the room, a giant digital clock counts down the time remaining. By 11:38 a.m. Saturday, they’ll need to have finished their prototypes, along with a sales sheet and a one-minute video promoting their product. Until then, they can use the work space around the clock. They can also leave the site, but all work on the prototypes must happen there.
The teams will design their own inventions, but they won’t have to build the prototypes themselves. For that, there's a crew of “tool techs,” experts from The Bodgery and local companies with skills ranging from computer-assisted design to welding.
“Everyone's on that level playing field, so you don't have to be experienced,” Gray said.
They'll also have two opportunities to meet with patent attorneys, who will help them search databases and other websites to ensure that the design they’re considering doesn’t replicate an existing product.
“It's really easy to invent something and not find a patent for it, but a lot of products already out there in the marketplace do not have patents anyway,” Gray said.
It’s the first time that the Make48 competition has come to Wisconsin. For the show’s first four seasons, organizers held only national casting calls, asking applicants to submit videos that would determine whether they participated in the national competition. But, following a 15-month hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers opted for a series of regional events to grow the brand and “get more people involved at a local level.”
The Bodgery, which offers equipment for 3D printing, welding, woodworking, textiles and more, was one of 42 makerspaces across the country that applied to host a regional competition.
“We’re thrilled to see what local teams will create with the array of tools at our shop,” James Pittman, president of The Bodgery, said in a press release. “It’s an incredible opportunity to highlight Wisconsin makers on the national stage.”
The three other cities selected so far for this season’s regional competitions are Wichita, Kansas; Hartford, Connecticut; and Indianapolis, Indiana.
‘We want everyday people’
The teams filling The Bodgery were selected from a pool of 14 at a local casting call. Some are college students or professional designers, while others just have a passion for do-it-yourself hobbies.
“We don't want to pick all engineering students,” Gray said. “We want everyday people. We want some families.”
Andrea Francesca of Team Solutive Badgers is a UW-Madison senior studying marketing. Her team is made up exclusively of UW-Madison students from Indonesia. The rest study engineering, but they tapped her to add variety to the team.
“Because I work at a startup, I am familiar with pitch decks, presenting to investors and venture capitalists, so I will be able to help our team create a compelling pitch,” Francesca said in an email, explaining that she was looking forward to putting her marketing skills to use in a new setting.
Lisa Bartig of Team BadgerBOTS, meanwhile, is also eager for a new experience. As executive director of BadgerBOTS Robotics Corporation, a Middleton-based organization that works to get young people excited about science, technology, engineering and math, she oversees a similar competition called FIRST LEGO League (FLL), where children aged 9 to 14 create and present robotics projects to fit a theme.
“I hope to take away a sense of what the kids who participate in FLL go through and get a new perspective on what it takes to create an invention,” Bartig said.
She suggested competing in Make48 to her colleagues, Bartig said in an email, and “the excitement was almost uncontainable.” Her teammates have experience in construction and design. Bartig, a quilting and sewing enthusiast, has never invented anything, but she said she’s got the skills to keep the team organized and focused.
And then there are contestants who create designs for a living. Nikki Hageman, a senior product designer for Trek subsidiary BCycle, formed a team called The Free Wheelers with three of her Trek colleagues. “I’ve always enjoyed making things — my childhood basement was basically a craft dungeon,” Hageman said in an email. She began selling her crafts in local shops at age 10, and 20 years later, she leads design for BCycle, the company behind Madison’s shared e-bikes.
Hageman thinks her ability to empathize will give her an edge. “I’m all about understanding people’s needs and identifying problems that need solving.”
Alec Hembree, an architect at Strang, Inc. and a member of team AAAR!, designs both on and off the clock. He’s built a folding kayak and a pedal-powered monowheel, though he’s never sought to patent his creations. He hopes his teammates, who are all used to designing buildings, will have an idea that “hits the sweet spot between simplicity and marketability.”
Manufacturing engineer Eric Voisin is on team Stainless Steel Badgers with three colleagues or former colleagues from Fitchburg-based Sub-Zero Group, all of whom are familiar with the product design process. “I think the toughest part of the event is going to be coming up with an incredible idea,” Voisin said in an email.
His teammate Keegan Moldenhauer agreed. “All of us being engineers, we're good at coming up with solutions and we all have the temptation to instantly start building things once the light bulb goes off. We want to make sure whatever idea we choose is the best possible idea.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.