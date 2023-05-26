Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A strike by a union of 450 TruStage workers continued into a second week Friday.

TruStage, formerly known as CUNA Mutual Group, said it continues to implement plans to provide services for customers.

TruStage is an insurance company that provides financial services to thousands of cooperatives, credit unions and other customers around the world. It serves roughly 7,000 credit unions alone, and brought in $5.2 billion in revenue in 2022.

The company declined to provide specifics about plans to keep services going during the strike.

“As a result of our strong business resiliency plans, we have been able to provide uninterrupted service to our customers as we continue to bargain,” TruStage said in an email statement Friday.

Hundreds of TruStage workers, who are part of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 39, continue to picket near TruStage’s offices on 5810 Mineral Point Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Approximately 100 remote workers have also been holding a virtual picket line, which has included running social media campaigns and hosting streams on video game streaming platform Twitch.

On Wednesday, 94% of the union voted to extend the strike through June if no agreement is reached. It was initially set to end May 25.

TruStage said “it is determined to reach an agreement that is fair and market competitive that meets the needs of our employees, customers and company.”

The union, which has bargained with TruStage for 80 years, said it had a meeting with TruStage Wednesday to negotiate on a new labor contract. OPIEU Local 39 has been without a labor contract with TruStage for 15 months.

“The union provided new proposals for bargaining,” Andrew Sernatinger, OPIEU Local 39 spokesperson said. “TruStage returned a counterproposal that, so far as the union’s committee can tell, is only grammar corrections and no items of substance. The union asked if the employer’s committee had additional proposals. They replied that they did not. The union requested to bargain May 25 and May 26. TruStage declined.”

More mediation meetings are scheduled for May 30 and May 31, the union said.

More unfair labor practice charges filed

OPEIU Local 39 already has accused TruStage of several unfair labor practices via four National Labor Relations Board filings over the course of the last few months.

On Tuesday, the union filed three more accusing the company of barring access to employee 401(k) plans for striking workers, “illegal surveillance of picketing strikers, including photographing and videotaping” and “coercion and direct dealing in order to solicit workers to cross the strike line and return to work.”

“TruStage is determined to reach an agreement that is fair and market competitive that meets the needs of our employees, customers and company,” TruStage said in an email statement Friday. “From the start, we have bargained in good faith to come to an agreement, and we are working very hard through the many complex issues on the table.

“We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made in the last two weeks, and we have additional mediation sessions set for next week.”

Photos: Hundreds of CUNA Mutual Group workers strike