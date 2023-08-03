Four downtown Madison residents were displaced after a fire broke out in their apartment early Thursday morning.

Madison firefighters were dispatched to a two-flat apartment in the 200 block of South Bedford Street at 12:49 a.m. Thursday on reports of smoke and flames emerging from a bathroom.

Engine 1 was able to bring the fire under control by one a.m.

No injuries were reported, but four residents, two kittens and a dog were displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the Red Cross while the home is being repaired.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, the total damage, and other details. A release from the Madison Fire Department noted it as an electrical fire.