Four fire trucks from three departments were needed to put out a garbage truck blaze on the Beltline Thursday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The fire was reported at 5:33 a.m. on the westbound Beltline near Agriculture Drive and the first fire crews were at the scene at 5:36 a.m., Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

As they approached the scene from the eastbound Beltline lanes, they could see the garbage truck was completely engulfed in flames and feel the heat. The driver of the garbage truck had escaped safely and was standing a safe distance away, Schuster said.

Two Madison fire trucks went through the 500 gallons of water they carry and eventually McFarland and Cottage Grove also sent trucks, Schuster said, adding that the truck was powered by natural gas, which made the fire harder to put out.

The driver told firefighters he was having problems with the truck’s air conditioning for the last two weeks, and the truck had left the shop that morning. He said he was driving down the road when he smelled something coming from the exhaust in the cab, so he shut the air conditioning off. As he was driving down the Beltline, he started to feel something warm, and noticed that other drivers were frantically trying to get him to pull over. As he pulled over, he realized the whole truck was on fire and he quickly got out of the cab and heard an explosion as he walked away, Schuster said.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters were able to shut off a valve to the natural gas. The truck was not carrying garbage at the time of the fire, Schuster said.

The scene was cleared about 7:30 a.m.