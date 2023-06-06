Three adults and a child escaped a burning home in Janesville overnight, authorities reported.

Fire crews were sent to 4108 Cobblestone Lane at 11:45 p.m. Monday on a report of a fire at the back of the single-family home, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke visible from the rear exterior of the house, extending into the attic, and they attacked the blaze and quickly brought it under control, Lukas said.

Damage was estimated at $110,000 and the cause is under investigation, Lukas said.

