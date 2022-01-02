4 endangered cranes killed in Oklahoma during hunting season being considered in Wisconsin

Four endangered whooping cranes were shot and killed in Oklahoma last month during the sandhill crane hunting season — a hunting season that could be created in Wisconsin if a GOP-authored bill is successful.
The International Crane Foundation, based in Baraboo, has warned that allowing a sandhill crane hunting season in Wisconsin could threaten whooping cranes, an endangered species that the foundation has worked to reintroduce to Wisconsin. That threat appears to have just become a reality in Oklahoma.
On Dec. 15, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reported that a whooping crane was found near Tom Steed Lake with a shotgun wound. The crane died while being taken to a veterinarian clinic.
Later, three more whooping cranes were found dead in the same area that the first was found, the department said. Oklahoma and Texas officials are searching for the perpetrators.
“This is sickening to see such a wanton waste of wildlife, and our Game Wardens are very eager to visit with the individual or individuals who committed this crime,” said Wade Farrar, assistant chief of law enforcement with the wildlife department.
There are only about 500 whooping cranes in North America. Killing one can lead to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine under the Endangered Species Act and another $15,000 with up to six months in jail under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the department said. The endangered bird is the tallest in North America.
The killings of the whooping cranes happened during Oklahoma's sandhill crane hunting season, which runs from Oct. 23, 2021, until Jan. 23, according to the Oklahoma wildlife department.
In past years, the sandhill crane hunting season has been temporarily shut down in Oklahoma if a whooping crane has been sighted. It's unclear whether the sandhill hunting was suspended when the four whooping cranes were killed.
In Wisconsin, a proposed Republican bill would require the state Department of Natural Resources to authorize the hunting of sandhill cranes. The department would be able to limit the number of hunting permits issued for the sandhill cranes and hunters would need to participate in a hunter education course before obtaining a permit.
If the bill passes the state Legislature and is signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — who could use his veto power — the hunt could harm the state's sandhill crane population unless the hunting season is carefully managed, the International Crane Foundation said. Sandhill cranes, currently a protected species, have recovered over the past 70 years after dwindling to just a couple dozen breeding pairs.
The foundation said a hunt would not help solve crop damage caused by sandhill cranes because most of that damage happens during the spring when cranes feed on seeds, but waterfowl hunting is limited to late summer or fall.
Hunters could also shoot whooping cranes accidentally, the foundation said. Adult whooping cranes are white with black wing tips and a red patch on the forehead. But young whooping cranes are brown in color and "can be easily misidentified as sandhill cranes, especially in the early morning and low light typical of hunting conditions," the foundation said.
The Madison Audubon Society has also raised concerns about the potential sandhill crane hunt. The society notes that whooping cranes and sandhill cranes can be difficult to distinguish during flight.
Roughly 80 whooping cranes nest in Wisconsin each summer then migrate to the southeastern United States for the winter, according to the foundation. Another group of cranes summers in northwestern Canada and travels to the gulf coast of Texas in the winter, including through Oklahoma.
The foundation called the killing of the four whooping cranes in Oklahoma "an outrageous illegal shooting event."
"We are angry and heartsick," the foundation said. "The International Crane Foundation, along with many partners, has invested millions of dollars and decades of time and expertise to bring whooping cranes back from the brink of extinction. And in an instant four birds are gone forever."