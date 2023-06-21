An outside fire that spread to a house on Badger Lane on the South Side Wednesday has displaced four people, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at 3:30 p.m., after multiple witnesses detailed seeing “thick black smoke,” the Foe Department said. Ladder Co. 6 began initial attacks on the outdoor portion of the blaze, while Engine Co. 14, arriving moments later, went inside the house.

The indoor fire was taken down “quickly,” but firefighters still detected heat in the attic and ceiling, indicating remaining fire in those areas, the department said. Firefighters continued their attack, applying foam and water to the house and a wood pile outside until the hot spots had cooled.

All occupants got out unharmed, and firefighters rescued six chickens, which also were unharmed. The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates haven’t been determined yet.

Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US Intro When was the last execution by firing squad? What has caused the lethal drug scarcity? Are they more humane? But is death by firing squad really painless? Are firing squads more reliable? Were firing squads ever in wide use? Has the Supreme Court weighed in?