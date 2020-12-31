 Skip to main content
35 photos that defined 2020 in Madison
35 photos that defined 2020 in Madison
35 photos that defined 2020 in Madison

FOUNDATION FOR BLACK WOMENS WELLNESS

Founder of the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness Lisa Peyton-Caire, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi celebrate the opening of the new Foundation for Black Women's Wellness facility in Madison on February 1.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

The year 2020 was historic, from the impeachment of a U.S. president to the election of a new president and the fight against a pandemic. Communities came together to march against systemic racism and lift each other up during unprecedented challenges.  

Time seemed to stand still as we learned and worked and taught from home. Some in our communities lost their homes. Food banks were busy and theaters were boarded up. Creatively reopening our city meant finding safe ways to interact and reimagine mundane life that was missed. Throughout a time of great turmoil and catastrophic loss, hope was still found and the meaning of togetherness was solidified. 

As we enter 2021, we take with us strength and resilience. The courage to keep each other safe and the resolve to find our "new normal."

2020 Year in Review 02-12272020232947

Wilco performs the last sold out show of 2020 on March 9 at The Sylvee. All Madison FPC Live venues shut down a few days later. During the show lead singer Jeff Tweedy said to the audience, “The CDC said you shouldn’t be here right now. Wash your hands.”.
2020 Year in Review 03-12272020232947

Marissa DeGroot delivers a curbside pickup order to a customer at Vitruvian Farms in McFarland, during the COVID-19 outbreak, on Friday, March 20. Due to a loss of business from restaurants the Farmers/Owners of Vitruvian Farms are reinventing their business model.
2020 Year in Review 05-12272020232947

A sign on the door of Fair Oaks Diner announces a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Madison on Friday, March 27. The restaurant remained closed until June 2 when it reopened for carryout only.
2020 Year in Review 04-12272020232947

Traffic is unusually sparse during rush hour on Beltline Highway, on the second day of the Safer at Home order on Thursday, March 26.
2020 Year in Review 07-12272020232947

Cautious not to touch the book drop at the Madison Public Library's Sequoia Branch, a voter deposits an absentee ballot on Election Day, April 7.
2020 Year in Review 08-12272020232947

A crowd gathers around the Wisconsin State Capitol Building to voice opinions against Governor Evers’s Stay at Home order during the Reopen Wisconsin Rally on Friday, April 24.
2020 Year in Review 09-12272020234106

Dr. Luke Fortney, a doctor at River Valley Medical Clinic in Spring Green uses a trailer as an outdoor COVID-19 testing site and exam room on Wednesday, April 29.
2020 Year in Review 06-12272020232947

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps families apart, Bryce Machacek (7) uses an iPad to speak to his Grandmother, an Illinois resident, on April 3.
2020 Year in Review 10-12272020234106

A small audience practices social distancing as musicians Kenny Leiser and Lo Marie perform outside of Garver Feed Mill in Madison, during the Outside Looking In drive-thru art exhibition on Friday, May 1.
2020 Year in Review 11-12272020234106

The Bucky Badger statue at the University of Wisconsin - Madison Alumni Park now wears mask as the state of Wisconsin is under a Safer at Home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 1.
2020 Year in Review 12-12272020234106

In preparation of reopening THORPS Haircuts & Color, Hattie Chamberlin practices cutting hair while wearing PPE with her coworker Lucus Zigler on Sunday, May 24.
2020 Year in Review 13-12272020234106

Signs have been posted at the door of Harmony Bar & Grill to deter customers with COVID symptoms from entering as the bar reopens at 25% capacity, per Phase 1 of the Forward Dane plan, on Wednesday, May 27.
2020 Year in Review 14-12272020234106

Following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police, protesters march towards the Wisconsin State Capitol on East Washington Avenue on Saturday, May 30.
2020 Year in Review 15-12272020234106

Wisconsin State Patrol Officers line up in riot gear line on State Street after tensions between civilians and law enforcement escalate following the Justice for George (Floyd) protest in Madison on Saturday, May 30.

2020 Year in Review 16-12272020234106

A police vehicle burns at the intersection of Gorham and Broom Streets as tension erupts between law enforcement and protesters following the Justice for George (Floyd) protest in Madison, on Saturday, May 30.
2020 Year in Review 17-12272020234106

Following multiple nights of civil unrest the intersection of State Street and Dayton Street businesses shuttered were under sheets of plywood on Wednesday, June 3.
2020 Year in Review 18-12272020234106

A Wisconsin State employee paints the plaque of the Forward Statue in an effort to hide the vandalism that occurred to it during protests two nights prior, on Wednesday, June 3.
2020 Year in Review 19-12272020234106

Sapphina Roller and her sister Zaria Roller paint a mural on the plywood covering the windows of Himal Chuli restaurant on State Street in Madison, Wednesday, June 3. The mural depicts the Buddhist symbol for breath.
2020 Year in Review 20-12272020234106

J’Marcus addresses protesters outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building on Wednesday, June 3, during a peaceful vigil to honor the Black lives that have been lost due to police brutality.
2020 Year in Review 21-12272020234106

Hundreds gather at the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Wednesday, June 3, for a peaceful vigil to honor the Black lives that have been lost due to police brutality.
2020 Year in Review 22-12272020234106

Co-owner of Settle Down Tavern Ryan Huber measures the distance between tables as he and his co-owners move their indoor dining furniture out to the new cafe zone on Pinckney Street, on Wednesday, July 1. With social distancing restrictions increasing for bars and restaurants, the owners of Settle Down Tavern have made the decision to allow outdoor seating only.
2020 Year in Review 23-12272020234106

Food donations are sorted and packed at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 14. Food insecurity has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Year in Review 24-12272020234106

Hand sanitizing stations have been placed in multiple locations throughout the University of Wisconsin - Madison campus in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Friday, Aug, 28. The UW welcomed students back to campus for hybrid, in-person courses, which lead to a steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Dane County.
2020 Year in Review 25-12272020234106

Students and family members wear masks as they move belongings into the Tripp Residence Hall at the University of Wisconsin - Madison, on August 27.
2020 Year in Review 26-12272020234106

Sherman Middle School sixth-grader Nadia Cid and her parents Cruz and April Cid wave to Nadia’s new teacher, Ms. Hill, as they logon for the first day of virtual school from Nadia’s bedroom in Madison on Tuesday, September 8.
2020 Year in Review 27-12272020234106

Students of a preteen modern dance class participate via Zoom as their teachers demonstrate the movements from Kanopy Dance in Madison on Wednesday, September 16.
2020 Year in Review 28-12272020234106

Vice Chairwoman of Wisconsin Young Republicans Christina Nelson listens as Franklin, Wisconsin resident Scott McElroy shares his political views as she canvasses on behalf of the Trump Presidential Campaign in Franklin, Wisconsin, on Saturday, October 10.
2020 Year in Review 29-12272020234636

Athena Skaleris, Larry Shapiro, Norma Sober and Elliott Sober dine beside a patio heater on the outdoor patio of Tempest restaurant in Madison, on Wednesday, October 28. As the COVID-19 pandemic worsens and weather becomes colder, restaurants are making efforts to improve outdoor seating options for patrons.
2020 Year in Review 30-12272020234636

Election Official Sharon Lewandowski sanitizes a voting booth after it was used by a voter at the Olbrich Gardens polling place on Election Day in Madison, Tuesday, November 3.
2020 Year in Review 31-12272020234636

An Election Official quickly moves from one station to another while processing absentee ballots at the O’Keeffe Middle School polling place on Election Day in Madison, on Tuesday, November 3. Election Officials were not permitted to begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day.
2020 Year in Review 32-12272020234636

Donald Trump supporters argue with Joe Biden supporters on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison hours after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday, November 7.
2020 Year in Review 33-12272020234636

Joe Biden supporters celebrate on the State Street steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building in Madison hours after Biden is declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, November 7.
2020 Year in Review 34-12272020234636

The Dane County election recount begins at Monona Terrace in Madison, on Friday, November 20. The recount was funded by the Trump campaign and a week and a half.

