3 Wisconsin spellers pass the preliminaries, move on to national bee quarterfinals

Congratulated by Brooks at her return to the quarterfinals, she smiled and thanked Brooks and word pronouncer, Jacques Bailly.

Then Ty, an eighth-grader at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, who made his first appearance at the state bee this year, correctly spelled “Keplerian,” defined as being in accord with Johannes Kepler’s laws of planetary motion. He correctly defined “prenuptial,” then aced the spelling of “antinomy,” a paradoxical statement.

He restrained a broad smile and thanked Brooks when she congratulated him.

This is the third trip to the National Spelling Bee for Immanuel and for Maya. In his previous trips, Immanuel tied for 42nd place at the 2018 bee and 51st at the 2019 bee. He has made four consecutive trips to the state bee and was also its co-champion in 2018.

Maya tied for 42nd place in 2018 and 41st in 2019 at the national bee. She also placed first in the 2019 state bee and was a two-time winner of the Madison All-City Spelling Bee, most recently in February.