3-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on Stoughton Road injures 1, Madison authorities say

Public safety officials are investigating after a crash that included several vehicles on South Stoughton Road injured one Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities arrived to the 2200 block of South Stoughton Road around 2:15 p.m. upon receiving reports about a three-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck, the Madison Fire Department said late Monday afternoon.

The semi had collided with a rear of a truck, which struck two other vehicles, the Madison Police Department said Monday night.

Paramedics took the injured person – whose identity has not been released as of Monday night – to the hospital. The patient's injuries were not life-threatening, Madison police said.

But the incident resulted in the hours-long closure of Stoughton Road at Buckeye Road late Monday afternoon. 

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted the fire department at the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping Madison police with its investigation, which remains ongoing. 

