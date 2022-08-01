 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3-vehicle crash involving semi-truck on Stoughton Road injures 1, authorities say

Public safety officials are investigating after a crash that included several vehicles on South Stoughton Road injured one Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Authorities arrived to the 2200 block of South Stoughton Road upon receiving reports about a three-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck, the Madison Fire Department said late Monday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in an email the incident occurred at around 2:20 p.m. 

Paramedics took the injured person – whose identity has not been released – to the hospital. The extent of the patient's injuries is not yet known, the fire department said. 

The incident caused resulted in the hours-long closure of Stoughton Road at Buckeye Road late Monday afternoon. 

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Office assisted the fire department at the scene, authorities said. 

