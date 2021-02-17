 Skip to main content
3 people, 3 pets displaced after chimney fire spreads to roof of Southwest Side home
3 people, 3 pets displaced after chimney fire spreads to roof of Southwest Side home

A chimney fire that spread to the roof of a home on the Southwest Side displaced three people and three pets Monday night, Madison fire said.

The owners of the home on the 1800 block of Cameron Drive called 911 at around 7:25 p.m. Monday, and the arriving fire crew arrived to find fire high in the chimney chase that could be seen from the backyard, Madison fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. 

The fire spread into the roof area, and firefighters opened the roof and chimney chase to put it out. 

There were no injuries reported. The initial damage estimate was $35,000. 

