3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19; federal prison also faces outbreak

As COVID-19 continues to infect state, county and federal prisoners in Wisconsin, the state Department of Corrections reported three more COVID-19-related inmate deaths in its prison system Wednesday.

A total of 19 Wisconsin prisoners have now died from COVID-19 in the state prison system, according to DOC's data dashboard. Across DOC's more than 36 adult facilities and three juvenile facilities, there were 9,470 total cases and 1,155 active cases Wednesday.

DOC only reports prisoner deaths as COVID-19-related after a local medical examiner or coroner confirms that the virus was an underlying cause or death or a significant condition that contributed to death — a determination that can take weeks, if not months.

Those who died in a county jail or federal prison in Wisconsin are not included in DOC's count, though the highly contagious coronavirus continues to spread in those settings as well.

No deaths have occurred so far in an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at a federal prison in central Wisconsin, which has nearly 150 active cases.

Federal Correctional Institution, Oxford, a medium-security facility in Adams County, had 146 infections among inmates Wednesday, up 46 cases from the previous day, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.