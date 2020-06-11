You are the owner of this article.
3 injuries reported so far after 4-car crash on East Side, officials say
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police and fire are currently responding to a four-car crash on the East Side, fire officials said Thursday.

Cynthia Schuster, Madison fire spokeswoman, said the call for the crash at Milwaukee Street and Fair Oaks Avenue came in at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. Three people have been taken to the hospital so far, two of which are known to be from the same vehicle. 

Two people were reportedly pinned inside their vehicle and had to be extricated, Schuster said. 

