3 injuries reported so far after 4-car crash on East Side, officials say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Madison police and fire are currently responding to a four-car crash on the East Side, fire officials said Thursday.
Cynthia Schuster, Madison fire spokeswoman, said the call for the crash at Milwaukee Street and Fair Oaks Avenue came in at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. Three people have been taken to the hospital so far, two of which are known to be from the same vehicle.
Two people were reportedly pinned inside their vehicle and had to be extricated, Schuster said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Shanzeh Ahmad | Wisconsin State Journal
General assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.