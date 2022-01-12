 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 displaced by fire that heavily damages house in Stoughton, authorities say
alert

Cory Barr processional, Stoughton Fire Department

Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Stoughton Fire Department truck.

 GREG DIXON

Three people were displaced by a fire Tuesday night that heavily damaged a house in Stoughton and resulted in minor injuries for one firefighter, authorities reported.

At about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Stoughton and Cottage Grove fire departments, Stoughton Area EMS, and Stoughton police were sent to 1005 Stoughton Ave. on a report of a fire at the two-unit house, Stoughton Fire Chief Joshua Ripp said in a statement.

They found extensive fire showing from the second floor, and a box alarm was requested to bring additional fire crews, Ripp said.

The first responders confirmed that all residents had evacuated the house and were uninjured, with no residents in the second floor at the time of the fire. A hamster was later rescued from the first floor, Ripp said.

The Red Cross said it assisted the three residents with temporary housing, meals and replacement clothing.

The fire was declared knocked down at 9:09 p.m., but crews remained at the scene until 11:30 p.m., Ripp said.

The cause remains under investigation and no damage estimate was available, Ripp said.

Other agencies that assisted in the fire response were the Cambridge Fire Department, McFarland Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and EMS, Deerfield Fire Department, Maple Bluff Fire Department, Edgerton Fire and EMS and Deergrove EMS.

