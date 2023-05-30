Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Brat Fest — the three-day, volunteer-run festival of sausage, music and carnival rides for charity — parted ways with more than 105,000 of Wisconsin’s favorite griller this year.

The 105,273 brats sold is far below the 2010 record of 209,376, although the latter was tallied over four days, according to the Brat Fest website. This year’s fest ran from Friday through Sunday.

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s, the weather was close to perfect for this year’s fest, whose roots date back to 1983, when the original owners of Metcalfe’s Market set up a brat fry in their store’s parking lot.

By 1999, the event had become so popular as to require a new name, the World’s Largest Brat Fest, and in 2005 it moved to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center, where it remains today.

This year’s featured musical acts included the 1980s heavy metal band Slaughter and the 1980s hip hop duo Kid ’n Play.

More than 3,200 volunteers had been expected to donate 16,495 hours of their time to grill and serve food, facilitate recycling and composting, and keep the grounds clean and safe for fest-goers. In return, they earned $10 per hour donated back to their charity of choice.

More than 100 groups were listed at beneficiaries this year, from Abundant Life Christian School and Advanced Employment Inc., to the Wisconsin Tibetan Association and the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras.

Brat Fest says it’s raised more than $2.4 million to benefit charity over the years.