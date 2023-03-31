The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for south-central and southeast Wisconsin, as well as parts of Illinois and Indiana, until 10 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said 28 million people in the U.S. are under a tornado watch, with several warnings already issued. "This is a very serious situation," they tweeted.

Earlier today, the weather service in Milwaukee said the peak of the storm is expected to hit between 5 and 9 p.m. with "all hazards possible," including hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes.

The Madison area is on the northern line of the predicted worst of the storm.

A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather.

More than 85 million people were under some sort of weather advisory Friday as the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center forecast an unusually large outbreak of thunderstorms with the potential to cause hail, damaging wind gusts and strong tornadoes that could move for long distances over the ground.

The area at greatest risk for storms on Friday follows a large stretch of the Mississippi River from Wisconsin all the way to Mississippi, with rare high-risk advisories centered around Memphis; and between Davenport, Iowa, and Quincy, Illinois and surrounding areas.