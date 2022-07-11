27-year-old woman killed in a crash between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Dodge County, police say

A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a collision between the motorcycle and a pickup truck in Dodge County on Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman was traveling with a man, 26, who was driving the 2011 Harley Davidson west on Highway 60 at around 3:47 p.m. Sunday when the driver made a U-turn and began to travel east to pick up an item that was dropped in the roadway, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Around the same time, a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck towing a camper, driven by a 56-year-old man, was traveling east on Highway 60, east of Resthaven Road in the town of Rubicon. The two vehicles collided, causing the motorcycle to turn on its side, a preliminary investigation found, Schmidt said.

The woman was transported to Hartford Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The 26-year-old motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries and the pick-up driver along with other occupants of the truck were uninjured, Schmidt said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hartford Paramedics, Hartford Police, Hartford Fire Department, Flight for Life helicopter, Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, Dodge County Medical Examiner and DCERT assisted at the crash scene, Schmidt said.