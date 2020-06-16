You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
25 people, including at least one child, displaced by Town of Westport apartment fire
0 comments
alert top story

25 people, including at least one child, displaced by Town of Westport apartment fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Town of Westport fire

Firefighters douse a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment building in the Town of Westport. The fire displaced 25 residents and the building is a total loss.

 ROGER HAMILTON

An apartment building fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Westport displaced 25 people, including at least one child, according to the American Red Cross.

The fire at the 16-unit building in the 5300 block of Westport Road was likely caused by careless use of smoking materials, according to Waunakee Fire Capt. Brian Adler.

The building is a total loss.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at about 7:50 a.m. The first units on scene encountered heavy fire coming from the second floor of the two-story building, Adler said. Firefighters were warned that some residents may have been trapped inside the building, but everyone was able to exit safely.

Town of Westport fire

Units from the Waunakee, Maple Bluff, Middleton, Sun Prairie, DeForest, Lodi, Dane and Cross Plains fire departments responded to the call in the 5300 block of Westport Road.

Units from the Waunakee, Maple Bluff, Middleton, Sun Prairie, DeForest, Lodi, Dane and Cross Plains fire departments responded to the call.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are providing 22 residents, including one child, with assistance for temporary housing and basic needs, spokesman Justin Kern said. The other three people were able to find other accommodations.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics