23-year-old man dead due to chest wound after disturbance on Far East Side, police say

A 23-year-old man was found with a chest wound and died at a hospital after a disturbance on the Far East Side early Sunday, Madison police said.

Officers arrived at the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive about 5:30 a.m. in response to reports of a disturbance and found the victim with a chest wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

Police took a person of interest into custody in connection with the incident, Bauman said.

The Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the death. There is no current threat to the community in connection with the incident, Bauman said.

Police did not say what kind of weapon caused the victim's chest wound.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

