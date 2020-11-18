2020 Kids Fund drive off to a strong start

The Capital Times’ Kids Fund campaign is off to a good start to raise money for dozens of nonprofits in Dane County that address the challenges young people face during the coming calendar year.

Last year, the Kids Fund was able to make grants totaling $180,000 to 61 programs that work with youth thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers.

Kids Fund grants cover a wide spectrum of services, ranging from programs for at-risk preschool children to summer academic classes for high schoolers. Additionally, a number of nonprofits that work with young people with developmental disabilities receive grants to help fund specialized programs that deal with everything from autism to teaching job skills.

Nonprofits the work with young people are encouraged to apply for Kids Fund grants. Details on how to do that can be found at thekidsfund.org.

You can make a donation to the 2020 campaign either by mailing a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and using PayPal or your credit card.