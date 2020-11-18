 Skip to main content
2020 Kids Fund drive off to a strong start

The Capital Times’ Kids Fund campaign is off to a good start to raise money for dozens of nonprofits in Dane County that address the challenges young people face during the coming calendar year.

Last year, the Kids Fund was able to make grants totaling $180,000 to 61 programs that work with youth thanks to the generosity of Cap Times readers.

Kids Fund grants cover a wide spectrum of services, ranging from programs for at-risk preschool children to summer academic classes for high schoolers. Additionally, a number of nonprofits that work with young people with developmental disabilities receive grants to help fund specialized programs that deal with everything from autism to teaching job skills.

Nonprofits the work with young people are encouraged to apply for Kids Fund grants. Details on how to do that can be found at thekidsfund.org.

You can make a donation to the 2020 campaign either by mailing a check to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and using PayPal or your credit card.

All donations are acknowledged in both the online and print editions of the Cap Times unless donors request to remain anonymous.

Following is a list of recent donations:

Dorothy Goldsworthy, Madison: $25

Dorothy Schroeder, Madison: $20

Daniel Cottam, Madison: $50

David Rustick, Madison: $50

Elaine Lohr, Madison: $100

Darrell J. Fleming, Fitchburg: $50

Dennis Appleton, Madison: $100

Edith Hilliard, Madison: $25

Larry Skarr, Cottage Grove: $80

Marvin J. Levy, Madison: $1,000

Alice Punwar, Madison: $50

Jim Waddell, Middleton: $100

Gary Ferron, Cottage Grove: $100

Doris Schroeder, Middleton: $150

Arlys and Lee Kempf, Madison: $125

Nancy and Dave Topp, Madison: $75

Margaret Sullivan, Verona: $100

James and Sharon Schwarz, Madison: $50

Daniel and Jodie Lease, Mount Horeb: $40

Ron and Sharon Blau, DeForest: $25

Terry Burk and Glenna Burk Cloud, Madison: $100

William and Sharron Heibl, Madison: $100

Bob and Jeanne Topel, Madison: $50

Milka and Ivan Knezevic, Madison: $250

Duane and Bette Busch, Stoughton: $50

Carol Connaughton-Conant and James Conant, Madison: $50

Miles and Amy Epstein, Madison: $100

Duane and Elaine Neitzel, Middleton: $50

Jay Huemmer, Verona: $100

Sean and Nancy Johnson, Windsor: $50

Robert and Julia Nale, McFarland: $100

Darlene Johnson, Monona: $20

Geri West and Alarik Rosenlund, Madison: $200

Don and Donna Schneider, Stoughton: $30

Douglas Davis and Marilyn Duguid, Madison: $50

Margaret Lindberg, Madison: $100

Thomas and Sandra Vandervest, Middleton: $25

Lavern and Kathleen Bertin, Middleton: $25

Dana Lin Bernstein, Middleton: $100

Sally Behr and Robert McDonald, Madison: $100

Robert Perme, Madison: $50

James and Nancy Dast, Madison: $100

Ronald and Judith Acker, Waunakee: $50

Tom and Karen Swenson, Madison: $50

Gale Meyer, Madison: $100

Gary Poulson and Sue Wagner, Madison: $30

James and Sally Ann Davis, Madison: $50

Sandra Nuernberg, Madison: $100

Dale and Claudia Richardson, Oregon: $50

Joan Lerman, Madison: $50

Luise Beringer, Middleton: $30

Richard and Rita Paulson, Madison: $25

Betty Schuchardt, Madison: $25

Marvin and Betty Meyers, McFarland: $50

Dennis and Barbara Best, Madison: $50

Ellen Fisher, Madison: $50

Douglas Kirk, Madison: $25

Edward Grzenia, Madison: $20

Dana and Sandra Corbett, Madison: $200

Ruth Burdick, Madison: $100

Steven Mixtacki, Verona: $100

Pete and Phyllis Sprecher, Madison: $25

Dean Paddock, Black Earth: $100

Dwight and Bonnie Ziegler, DeForest: $100

Diana Helmenstine, Monona: $30

David and Evelyn Fahrbach, Madison: $100

Tom and Mary Ellen Martin, Madison: $50

Elva Jeanne Hanna, Mount Horeb: $20

Cliff and Jan Lawton, Sauk City: $10

Dawn Stucki, Waunakee: $125

John Straughn, Madison: $100

Bev and David Mares, Oregon: $50

Dennis and Sara O'Loughlin, DeForest: $50

Cyril and Irene Ripp, Sauk City: $25

Betty Scott, Madison: $20

Colleen McCabe, Madison: $100

Jerry and Yvonne Remy, Belleville: $50

Mary Bachhuber, Middleton: $50

Linda Netzer, Madison: $25

John Pleuss: $25

Hildy Feen: $50

Murray Katcher: $75

Linda Strassman, Madison: $100

Carol Pflughoeft: $100

Steve Chomor: $108

Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove: $35

Barbara Schuler, Madison: $150

Pat Wehrley, Verona: $100

Donna Montgomery, Madison: $250

Linda Candlin, Madison: $125

Mary Jo Kopecky, Madison: $50

William Hagquist, DeForest: $100

Alison Wilmeth in memory of Jenni and Kyle Geurkink, Belleville: $100

Catherine Buege: $100

Daniel Walker: $50

Running total: $20,640

