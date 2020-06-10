2020 Concerts on the Square head to the drive-in

Part of show biz is learning how to roll with the punches, and there’s no better example than the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO). Amid coronavirus concerns, the WCO announced Wednesday a new plan to replace the first four concerts of 2020 Concerts on the Square with two drive-in performances.
“We were optimistic in April that if we only delayed the start of Concerts on the Square to late July that we could still hold live performances downtown,” said Joe Loehnis, CEO of the chamber orchestra. “But as the pandemic continues to affect us all in ways we never could have foreseen, we’ve decided to take creative steps now that will allow us to still share music with our community.”
Concerts on the Square is a favored tradition for Madison-area music lovers and tourists alike, who showed up in droves — an estimated 35,000 people per week last summer — to crowd onto the Capitol lawn and enjoy the weather, entertainment and community.
In partnership with PBS and the Madison Mallards, the drive-in concerts will be held at Warner Park on June 24 and July 22 (both Wednesday nights) featuring rebroadcasts of two popular shows. Cars can tune in via FM radio while the stadium’s digital screen shows the performance.
The June 24 will be a rebroadcast from 2015. “S Wonderful” features soprano Amanda Huddleston and Andrew Clark, a tenor. Songs include a “Sound of Music” medley, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” the “Armed Forces Salute” and 1812 Overture.
July 22 will be a “Film Night” from 2019 featuring concertmaster Suzanne Beia. There will be music from “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Pink Panther,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” and “E.T.”
“With two showings each night, we’re trying to make the concerts as accessible as possible,” Loehnis said. “Community partnerships are so important right now, and because of PBS and the Mallards, we’re able to bring this idea to life.”
Each concert will allow 115 vehicles, the maximum amount that organizers felt was possible to include without risking health and safety. For those who can’t attend, the concerts will also be live-streamed for free on PBS Wisconsin and the WCO website.
The remaining two concerts are tentatively scheduled to be performed live at Breese Stevens Field Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, if outdoor concerts are deemed safe by then.
Organizers will make a final decision in late July. If Dane County has entered phase III of its Forward Dane plan, up to 100 people will be able to gather outdoors for a live performance. The WCO is also considering the option to broadcast the concert to other venues like the Alliant Energy Center, Warner Park or Madison parks where others could view the concerts safely.
“We’re still working through the logistics, and we’re realists, understanding that the situation changes almost daily,” Loehnis said. “But we also want to be forward thinking, and we’re going to keep pushing ahead unless we don’t believe a live show can be held safely.”
The lack of rehearsals is challenging for the musicians, who are used to spending a lot of time together.
“It’s really difficult for the musicians because they can’t be with their colleagues creating music, which is what they make their living doing,” he said. “I think if we can pull off a live concert and they can come together in August, I think it would be just an incredible experience.”
WCO has raised over $20,000 through a donation-based relief fund to support musicians whose paychecks the pandemic wiped out. Loehnis also noted that 80% of ticket holders opted to donate their ticket purchase back to WCO.
“That’s pretty incredible and speaks to the commitment of our patrons,” he said.
Looking ahead, Loehnis said the WCO wants to continue providing for its patrons in creative ways.
“Depending on how long we are sidelined from the performance hall, we’re going to continue to have to find innovative ways to produce content.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.