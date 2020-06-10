2020 Concerts on the Square head to the drive-in

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

July 22 will be a “Film Night” from 2019 featuring concertmaster Suzanne Beia. There will be music from “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Pink Panther,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” and “E.T.”

“With two showings each night, we’re trying to make the concerts as accessible as possible,” Loehnis said. “Community partnerships are so important right now, and because of PBS and the Mallards, we’re able to bring this idea to life.”

Each concert will allow 115 vehicles, the maximum amount that organizers felt was possible to include without risking health and safety. For those who can’t attend, the concerts will also be live-streamed for free on PBS Wisconsin and the WCO website.

The remaining two concerts are tentatively scheduled to be performed live at Breese Stevens Field Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, if outdoor concerts are deemed safe by then.

Organizers will make a final decision in late July. If Dane County has entered phase III of its Forward Dane plan, up to 100 people will be able to gather outdoors for a live performance. The WCO is also considering the option to broadcast the concert to other venues like the Alliant Energy Center, Warner Park or Madison parks where others could view the concerts safely.