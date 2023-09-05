The pier collapse Monday at UW-Madison's Union Terrace wasn't the first one at that spot in Lake Mendota.

In October 2005, 20 people were on the pier during the Giant Pumpkin Regatta when it collapsed, sending some of them into the water.

Nobody was hurt, and the event on Lake Mendota continued.

The Pumpkin Regatta, sponsored by the Hoofer Sailing Club, involved steering a course in giant hollowed out pumpkins attached to tractor tires.

A Union Terrace spokesman at the time said the collapse was probably a "clear case of too many people."