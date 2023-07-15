You may have noticed the Salvation Army’s red kettles — often associated with the holiday season — at your local supermarket or department store this summer.

That’s because 20 store locations across Dane County — including Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Woodman’s — are participating in the Salvation Army’s “Christmas in July” red kettle campaign through Saturday, July 22, the Salvation Army of Dane County said.

The campaign started July 8.

Money raised in the red kettles is used for social services assistance, homeless shelters, disaster relief, children’s programs, rehabilitation services, anti-human trafficking efforts and other causes, the Salvation Army says.

“Despite the challenges we faced last kettle season, including the impact of COVID, severe flu cases, and extreme weather, the Salvation Army Capital Area Command came just shy of our financial goal of $500,000 in 2022,” the organization said in a statement. “From July 8th to 22nd, let’s come together and show unwavering support for the Salvation Army in your community.”

PenFed Credit Union will match all kettle donations received July 15 at participating locations in Dane County, according to the Salvation Army of Dane County.

Participating store locations in Dane County include: Fleet Farm on Dalmore Road in DeForest; Hy-Vee on East Washington Avenue and on Whitney Way in Madison and on Main Street in Oregon; Metcalfe’s on Midvale Boulevard in Hilldale and on Mineral Point Road near West Towne in Madison; Metro Market on Highway 51 in McFarland, on Century Avenue in Middleton, on Ironwood Drive in Sun Prairie and on Cottage Grove Road in Madison; Miller & Sons in Mount Horeb and in Verona; Pick ‘n Save on Shopko Drive and on Junction Road in Madison, on Main Street in DeForest, and on Highway 51 in Stoughton; Piggly Wiggly on North Holiday Drive in Waunakee; and Woodman’s on Milwaukee Street and on Gammon Road in Madison and on South Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie.

People can sign up to be a bell ringer at go.madison.com/salvation-army and call 608-250-2255 with questions.

