2 vehicles damaged after burning leaves blow into South Side street, Madison Fire Department says
2 vehicles damaged after burning leaves blow into South Side street, Madison Fire Department says

Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two vehicles were damaged by fire after burning leaves were blown into the street on the South Side on Saturday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Ladder Co. 6 was dispatched to the area of Post Road and Traceway Drive at 12:47 p.m. Saturday and arrived at 12:53 p.m. to find thick smoke filling the street, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Police closed the street while firefighters accessed a nearby fire hydrant and residents used garden hoses and pots of water to try to help contain the fire, which grew quickly as the wind blew burning leaves into the street, causing more leaves to ignite, Schuster said.

Two vehicles parked along Traceway Drive caught on fire when burning leaves blew under them, Schuster said.

Fire investigators concluded the cause of the fire could not be determined, but witnesses and private security camera footage did not reveal any suspicious activity prior to the fire, Schuster said.

