2 teams investigate Wisconsin virus cases, others protest

There was new testing and protesting in Wisconsin Saturday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to nearly 4,200 and the death toll increased to 212.

Hundreds of demonstrators stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Brookfield to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to extend Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order through May 26. The group is calling for the reopening of churches, parks and the state economy, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Some wore masks and elected to participate in parking lots while the majority stood together on the sidewalk waving and cheering at passing cars. Several showed off campaign signs, flags and bumper stickers for President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, two separate teams were busy investigating COVID-19 cases, one from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and another from the state National Guard.

Brown County officials said the CDC was making its way to the Green Bay area to look into a recent surge of COVID-19 cases. County officials requested help after the number of cases increased more than fourfold in just 10 days, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.