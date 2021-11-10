2 taken to hospital after gas plume prompts evacuation of Beloit College Powerhouse, officials say

Two people were taken to a hospital and the Beloit College Powerhouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after a mixture of pool chemicals created a hazardous gas plume, officials reported.
The incident at the Powerhouse, 850 Pleasant St., happened about 10 a.m. The riverwalk in the area and Pleasant Street from White Avenue to Public Avenue were closed, Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said in a statement.
The Janesville Fire Department’s hazardous materials unit responded to assist the Beloit Fire Department, Lock said.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
