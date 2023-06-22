Two people suffered minor injuries when a small plane lost power and crash-landed Wednesday on a residential street in Waunakee, a fire department official said.

The single-engine plane, which took off with two occupants about 1:32 p.m., began experiencing engine trouble shortly after taking off from Waunakee Airport, Waunakee Police Chief Adam Kreitzman said. It came down on Knightsbridge Road near the intersection with Kingston Way before smashing into an unoccupied van.

Waunakee Fire Lt. James Anderson said both people in the plane were male. One suffered an arm injury and the other had a head injury. Both occupants were treated by Waunakee EMS and taken to a hospital.

Anderson said he didn’t know the cause of the crash or the ages of the people involved.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane’s registered owner is Wilfred Bremer, of Madison.

Reached Wednesday afternoon, Bremer said the sale of the 1960 single-engine American Champion 7EC to another man was finalized that day, but that he couldn’t recall the man’s last name. He then hung up.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police are in contact with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.