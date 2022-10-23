 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 rural Dane County homes destroyed in fires, authorities say

Two rural Dane County homes were destroyed in fires Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies and fire departments from Mount Horeb, Belleville, Fitchburg, Black Earth, Cross Plains, New Glarus, Barneveld, and Verona responded to fire at a single-family home in the 2500 block of Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.

The only person who was in the home escaped safely, but two cats that were inside when the fire started are unaccounted for, Torres said.

The home valued at about $134,000 is considered a total loss, Torres said.

The cause remains under investigation, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Torres said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., deputies and area fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Albion Road in the town of Albion, Torres said in a separate statement.

The only person who was in the home escaped safely, but a dog that was inside when the fire started is unaccounted for, Torres said.

The home valued at about $300,000 is considered a total loss, Torres said.

The cause remains under investigation, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Torres said.

