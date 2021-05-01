 Skip to main content
2 people, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Far East Side, Madison fire says
2 people, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Far East Side, Madison fire says

Vidon Drive house fire

Only one person was present when the fire started at the home on the 4100 block of Vidon Drive Saturday morning.

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

A house fire on the Far East Side Saturday morning left two people and two dogs displaced, according to Madison fire.

Multiple people reported the fire at the single-family home on the 4100 block of Vidon Drive at around 10:25 a.m., Fire Prevention Officer Amanda Hornung said. Only one of the homeowners was present at the time the fire started and was able to evacuate. 

Madison fire crews rescued a dog from inside the house. 

The one homeowner present was taken to a local hospital, and a dog was taken to a local veterinarian clinic for treatment. No other information on their condition was immediately available.

Vidon Drive house fire

The one homeowner present was able to evacuate, but Madison fire crews had to rescue one dog from inside. 

Madison Gas and Electric also responded to the scene and shut down the house's utilities. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No damage estimate was immediately available.

