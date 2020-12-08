2 more Wisconsin prisoners die of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 16

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that two more prisoners have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the prison system to 16.

Cases have continued to rise in the state's more than 30 adult prison facilities, but they're growing at a slower rate than in recent weeks, when the number of new infections in a single day was often in the hundreds.

On Tuesday, DOC added 40 new COVID-19 cases among inmates to its data dashboard, bringing total infections to 9,395 and active infections to 1,120.

But even if the spread stopped completely in state prisons, the confirmation of deaths may keep trickling in, and the total inmate death toll may be unclear for months.

Prisoner deaths are recorded by DOC as coronavirus-related if a local medical examiner or coroner confirms that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.

More prisoners may have already died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until authorities confirm it — which can take weeks or even months.