2 more Wisconsin prisoners die of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 16

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that two more prisoners have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the prison system to 16.
Cases have continued to rise in the state's more than 30 adult prison facilities, but they're growing at a slower rate than in recent weeks, when the number of new infections in a single day was often in the hundreds.
On Tuesday, DOC added 40 new COVID-19 cases among inmates to its data dashboard, bringing total infections to 9,395 and active infections to 1,120.
But even if the spread stopped completely in state prisons, the confirmation of deaths may keep trickling in, and the total inmate death toll may be unclear for months.
Prisoner deaths are recorded by DOC as coronavirus-related if a local medical examiner or coroner confirms that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death.
More prisoners may have already died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until authorities confirm it — which can take weeks or even months.
Winnebago County Coroner Kim Maki told the Wisconsin State Journal in October that her office was investigating three inmate deaths at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, but that the deaths "may not be related to COVID at all." Her office said Tuesday that those investigations are still pending.
Support Local Journalism
Barry Irmen, director of operations for the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, said Tuesday that his office is investigating three inmate deaths — one each from Waupun Correctional Institution, Fox Lake Correctional Institution and Columbia Correctional Institution — but it's unclear whether COVID-19 was a cause of death.
Irmen said the three men were infected with COVID-19, but he does not yet know whether they died "with COVID or from COVID." All of them died in December. Completing the death investigations could take months, Irmen said.
In October, Irmen confirmed that a 54-year-old inmate from Green Bay Correctional Institution with pre-existing conditions died at a local hospital Oct. 7 after testing positive for COVID-19 and that the virus "likely contributed" to his death.
DOC does not release information on where inmate deaths occur, but the State Journal has independently confirmed three more coronavirus-related deaths among inmates: two at Dodge Correctional Institution and one at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution.
It's unclear whether the three are included in DOC's total of 16 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
Not included in DOC’s total are any inmates who may have died in county jail facilities, which are not run by the Department of Corrections.
Fave 5: Emily Hamer picks her most impactful stories of 2020
Fave 5: Emily Hamer picks her most impactful stories of 2020
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Emily Hamer's coverage of the protests in Madison this summer and of the criminal justice system is the work she thinks made the largest impact this year.
As many focused on the nighttime destruction that sometimes followed local protests against racism and brutality this summer, some people missed the passion and meaning behind the movement. One of Hamer's favorite stories was one that focused on how Madison's youth were a driving force of the nighttime protests that formed organically. They called their movement "a revolution." An honorable mention: 'Celebration of life': Madison protesters honor Breonna Taylor with birthday party.
Another impactful story revealed prosecutors can use small mistakes that aren't themselves crimes — such as drinking one beer, walking into a liquor store or forgetting a court date — to pressure defendants into pleading guilty.
Hamer was also the first to report that COVID-19-related deaths occurred in the Wisconsin prison system, along with the first to report when the Wisconsin Department of Corrections changed course and decided to disclose the deaths.
And before COVID-19 cases exploded in the prison system, a story in May showed that Wisconsin's largest prison was unprepared for the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guards and inmates saw many ways the virus could breach the walls of their facility and spread unabated. Now, more than seven months later, the prison has had the largest COVID-19 outbreak of any state prison, with more than 950 total cases among inmates.
Madison's youth came together organically this summer to protest against racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
This story focused on the nuance behind the destruction that happened in Downtown Madison this summer. Most protesters tried for peace.
Drinking one beer, walking into a liquor store, forgetting a court date — actions that aren't themselves crimes can yield felony charges.
For more than a month, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections refused to disclose how many inmates had died from COVID-19.
This story showed that Wisconsin's largest prison was unprepared for the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.