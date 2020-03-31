2 more Dane County deputies test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Two more Dane County Sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said 11 deputies have been tested for the coronavirus so far. Two other deputies tested positive on Monday, while five results have come back negative and two are still pending.
The four deputies with the new coronavirus are all men between the ages of 24 and 46, Schaffer said. They are all self-isolating at home.
The "common thread" among the deputies and the Dane County Jail inmates who tested positive seems to be time spent on the sixth and seventh floors of the old jail in the City-County Building, where the deputies were assigned and the inmates were housed, Schaffer said.
The first inmate who tested positive was released from the jail, and the second, who is not currently showing symptoms, is still being isolated in the jail, Schaffer said. No additional inmates were presenting symptoms as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone having been in contact with the deputies or inmates will be notified and asked to monitor for symptoms, Schaffer said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.