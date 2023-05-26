Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two people were injured in a Friday morning crash in the town of Lomira.

Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Center Drive and Highway HH at 7 a.m., Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. An initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, Adam Reible, 22, of Whitewater, didn't yield at a stop sign to a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by James O'Brien, 52, of Hartford.

Reible was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with minor injuries and was later released. O'Brien was taken to a hospital by helicopter, and was also released.

The crash is under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team