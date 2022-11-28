 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 ice fishermen rescued from Cherokee Lake

lake rescue team

The lake rescue team moving towards the ice fishermen who fell through thin ice Saturday.

 

 Madison Fire Department photo

The Madison Fire Department's lake rescue team rescued two ice fishermen Saturday from Cherokee Lake, near the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way on Madison's North Side.

The department was called to the lake Saturday at 2:49 p.m., after two people fell through thin ice about 150 feet off shore, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

She said the water was up to their chests, and they were unable to get themselves out.

The rescue team brought the men to shore to be evaluated by paramedics. They didn't need to go to the hospital, Schuster said.

She said one of the men was in his 50s and that the MFD didn't record the age of the other, but Schuster said responders told her that he appeared to be of a similar age.

Schuster reminded the public that Madison lakes and waterways are not yet ready for ice fishing and other winter activities. 

