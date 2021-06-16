2 families displaced after sprinkler puts out blaze in Far West Side apartment building, authorities say

Two families were displaced after a sprinkler system put out a blaze in a Far West Side apartment building on Tuesday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to a water flow alarm at a 45-unit apartment complex in the 7900 block of Tree Lane, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Bernadette Galvez said in a report.

Arriving firefighters found no smoke or flames showing, though the fire alarm was sounding and people were evacuating the apartments. Crews went to the second floor, where they saw light gray smoke coming from one of the apartments, Galvez said.

While Ladder 2 requested an upgrade to a full fire response and Madison police for crowd control, firefighters found gray smoke in the apartment, but did not feel heat as they determined that a sprinkler had activated in one of the bedrooms, Galvez said.

Two apartments sustained an estimated $25,000 in damage and two families totaling three adults and five children were displaced. The Red Cross was assisting the families with temporary housing and other emergency needs, Glavez said.

The sprinkler prevented the fire from causing major damage or spreading to other apartments, Galvez said, adding that the cause is under investigation.

