2 displaced by stovetop fire at South Side apartment, authorities say

Two people were displaced by a stovetop fire Saturday at their South Side apartment, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment in the 2300 block of Cypress Way at 4:37 p.m. Saturday and arrived at 4:40 p.m. to find black smoke banked to the floor and rolling over the eaves of the exterior, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 6 found the fire and put it out, then began ventilating the apartment. No one was injured and a cat was found uninjured in a bedroom and taken to its owner, Schuster said.

Fire damage was limited to the apartment and no one else was displaced, Schuster said.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental as a result of items being left on a stovetop burner that was turned on, Schuster said.

