2 displaced after workers start exterior wall on fire at Near West Side home, authorities say

Two people were displaced after workers started an exterior wall on fire at a Near West Side home on Thursday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.

There were no injuries, and investigators determined the fire at the home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive was accidental, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Contractors were performing exterior work on the house with a heat-conducting device when they noticed smoke coming from the exterior wall. They quickly asked a neighbor to call 911, Schuster said.

Ladder Co. 6 was dispatched at 12:48 p.m. and arrived at 12:52 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front porch area. Fire crews also located fire inside the home and quickly extinguished the blaze and made sure no people or animals were inside the home, Schuster said.

No damage estimate was available.