2 dead, 2 children flown to hospitals after house fire, Grant County Sheriff's Office says

A 12-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man died from injuries caused by a house fire early Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.

Another two children were flown to hospitals, one to UW Hospital in critical condition and the other to a hospital in Milwaukee. Three other adults and three children also were taken to area hospitals, with two of the adults released after treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.

The fire at 105 Jay St. in the village of Blue River was reported about 3:40 a.m. as smoke coming from the house. Multiple people were reported to be trapped inside the house, so responding authorities requested additional support from area law enforcement and emergency services.

Fire marshals from the state Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.

Responding agencies include Blue River Fire and EMS, Grant and Richland County sheriff's deputies, Boscobel police and fire.

The American Red Cross was also provided assistance.

