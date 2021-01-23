2 dead, 2 children flown to hospitals after house fire, Grant County Sheriff's Office says

A 12-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man died from injuries caused by a house fire early Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.
Another two children were flown to hospitals, one to UW Hospital in critical condition and the other to a hospital in Milwaukee. Three other adults and three children also were taken to area hospitals, with two of the adults released after treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.
The fire at 105 Jay St. in the village of Blue River was reported about 3:40 a.m. as smoke coming from the house. Multiple people were reported to be trapped inside the house, so responding authorities requested additional support from area law enforcement and emergency services.
Fire marshals from the state Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.
Josie Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center in Tomah, shows off a string of slides that have been taken apart and now hang to dry along a set of bleachers in the Ho-Chunk Youth Center.
Josie Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center, uses a box cutter to hollow out a block of styrofoam in which to place this miniature replica of a buffalo that was damaged in the fire.
At one point the gymnasium floor at the Ho-Chunk Youth Center in Tomah was covered with objects, photographs and documents from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center. Most things are now dry but now must be rehoused and refiled before placed into storage.
Traditional Ho-Chunk Nation baskets line temporary shelving in the gymnasium of the Ho-Chunk Youth Center in Tomah. The baskets became soaked during a fire next door to the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center.
Photo Gallery: Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center in Tomah recovers
A fire at a neighboring building in the city's downtown flooded the museum with water and has officials now trying to dry out and restore the collection that is spread out over the floor of a gymnasium.
1 of 24
The Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center remains closed and will need a new roof following a fire that started in an apartment above a neighboring bar.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Photographs from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center are spread out to dry on the floor of the Ho-Chunk Youth Center in Tomah.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A letter salvaged from the archives of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center waits to be filed after drying.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
This cover from a traditional Ho-Chunk basket is awaiting conservation.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
This journal was among the items that became soaked with water late last month during a fire next door to the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center in downtown Tomah.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Virtually everything in the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center was drenched with water. Slides were taken apart to dry and hung last week on a set of bleachers at the Ho-Chunk Youth Center.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A bead belt is housed in a new box made from a specialty, acid-free cardboard.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Josie Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center works on the restoration efforts of artifacts in the gymnasium of the Ho-Chunk Youth Center.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
The Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center is the building to the immediate left of Dimensions, a bar that was destroyed when a fire started in an upstairs apartment.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Josie Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center in Tomah, shows off a string of slides that have been taken apart and now hang to dry along a set of bleachers in the Ho-Chunk Youth Center.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Slides that have been taken apart to dry hang along a set of bleachers.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Dozens of photos from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center are spread out on the floor of the Ho-Chunk Youth Center in Tomah.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Boxes and plastic sleeves wait to be used during the conservation efforts of hundreds of item and thousands of documents from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Photographs and paintings from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center wait to be rehoused.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Josie Lee, the director of the Ho-Chunk Museum and Cultural Center, is now working in the gymnasium of the Ho-Chunk Youth Center.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A fan and blower, right, were instrumental in helping to dry items that were soaked late last month from water poured on a fire in a neighboring building.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Josie Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center, uses a box cutter to hollow out a block of styrofoam in which to place this miniature replica of a buffalo that was damaged in the fire.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
These documents are now dry but need to be refiled or copied.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Photos and other artifacts line temporary shelving in the Ho-Chunk Youth Center gymnasium.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
This tapestry of beads was pulled from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center but is in need of restoration.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
At one point the gymnasium floor at the Ho-Chunk Youth Center in Tomah was covered with objects, photographs and documents from the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center. Most things are now dry but now must be rehoused and refiled before placed into storage.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Josie Lee, director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center in Tomah, sorts through some of the artifacts rescued from a fire and flood.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
An example of what happened to some of the documents at the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Traditional Ho-Chunk Nation baskets line temporary shelving in the gymnasium of the Ho-Chunk Youth Center in Tomah. The baskets became soaked during a fire next door to the Ho-Chunk Nation Museum and Cultural Center.
Shanzeh Ahmad is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in 2019 after getting a master's degree in journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C.