2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Dodge County

Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision near Beaver Dam Saturday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday when a northbound Mazda traveling the wrong way in the southbound lane of Highway 151 struck a Kia that was driving south near the intersection of Highway B, just north of Beaver Dam, Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda died at the scene, according to the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office. The sole passenger in the Kia died en route to UW Hospital in Madison, while the driver, who was also taken to UW Hospital, was being treated for life-threatening injuries, Schmidt said.

The southbound traffic lanes of Highway 151 were closed for about three hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated, Schmidt said.