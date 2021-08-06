2 arrested in May shooting that hit two homes on Madison's South Side

Madison Police arrested two individuals for allegedly firing shots at a pair of homes on the city's south side in late May.
Broderick Sims and Taylor Tauber were taken into custody Wednesday by the department’s Violent Crime Unit and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, police said on Friday. Charges have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.
The shooting took place near the intersection of Beld Street and Kenward Street just after 8 p.m. on May 21. Police said one bullet entered an occupied home, traveled through two doors and stopped near a bed. Another home that was unoccupied during the shooting was also struck. Officers who arrived on scene found multiple bullet casings outside.
No injuries were reported at the time.
Police recovered two handguns and ammunition that reportedly match the type found on the scene.
