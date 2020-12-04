 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19 people displaced after town of Sun Prairie house fire with up to $100,000 in damage
0 comments
alert top story

19 people displaced after town of Sun Prairie house fire with up to $100,000 in damage

{{featured_button_text}}
Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car, in lot, generic file photo (copy) (copy)
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A house fire in the town of Sun Prairie Friday afternoon left 19 people displaced, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

Sheriff's deputies along with Sun Prairie police, fire and EMS responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Keller Driver at around 2:15 p.m., Lt. Ira Simpson said. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front door of the two-family dwelling, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Bill Sullivan said. 

Fire crews found a fire on the stovetop in the kitchen of one of the units had extended to the cabinets above, Sullivan said. The fire was put out, and crews removed a part of the ceiling to make sure the fire was all the way out and had not spread. The power to that unit was disconnected.

An adult with limited mobility was evacuated with help, and two minors had already gotten outside before emergency services arrived. All of the occupants on both sides of the duplex were accounted for, but 19 people have been temporarily displaced as a result of the fire and subsequent smoke damage. A pet was also inside but made its way out of the house through an open door.  

A fan was used to remove smoke in both units, which were both uninhabitable due to the fire and smoke. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Sheriff's Office worked with the American Red Cross to find emergency housing for those who were displaced, seven adults and 12 children, according to the Red Cross. 

The preliminary damage estimate is about $80,000, Simpson said, while Sullivan said the estimated damage to the duplex is between $75,000 and $100,000 with an additional $25,000 in damage of contents.

Sullivan said the cause of the fire was determined to be cooking left unattended. 

Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics